Richard (Dick) Case, 76, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2020. Dick was born in Akron, OH. and graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1961 and was an active booster supporting St. V-M. Dick went on to earn his BS degree in Business at the University of Akron. He was a 4-year varsity football letterman, captain in his senior year, and was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Fame, as well as a proud member of the Lone Star Fraternity. As a veteran of the Vietnam war, Dick earned the rank of captain in the US Army. After his discharge, he moved to Tallmadge, OH, where he lived with his family for 50 years. He enjoyed coaching and watching his two sons, and later, his grandkids play sports. Dick enjoyed a good Italian meal and visiting with old friends, some of them dating back to grade school, college football teammates, and fellow parents of ballplayers. He loved playing golf and was proud to have played a round at both Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines. Many people describe Dick as being larger than life, and the life of the party. This contributed to a successful career in manufacturing; later, organizing his own insurance agency; and earning top awards in public relations focusing on union labor. However, he would say he's most proud of being a husband, father and grandfather. Dick was survived by Rita, his wife of 53 years; brother, Tom (Marilyn); sister, Carole (Arty); sons, Mike (Shelley) and Dave (Dana); and four grandchildren, Max, Mario, Sam and Natalia. Nieces, Marian (Gary), Diane, Suzanne (Josh); nephews, Daniel (Liz), Mark (Megan), Bryan (Kelly), and great nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church in Tallmadge at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, please be aware that during the current Pandemic, for the safety and well-being of all, physical distancing as well as the wearing of masks or facial coverings are required at the Church and funeral home. To access the Parish's Facebook page and the livestream of the Funeral Mass, please go to: https://www.facebook.com/ourladyofvictorychurchtallmadge
. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will follow. Should friends desire, donations can be made to St. Vincent St. Mary High School or Our Lady of Victory Parish. cirielloandcarrfh.com