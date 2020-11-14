October 26, 1935 November 11, 2020 Richard "Dick" Charles Vetterick Sr, 85, passed away on November 11, 2020. Dick was born and raised in Iowa and attended Iowa State University. He worked at Babcock & Wilcox for over 40 years as an Industrial Engineer, traveling the world and eventually settling in Akron, OH with his wife, Betty, to raise their family. He is survived by his children, Tracey (Brian), Rick, and Chris; grandchildren, Colin and John; sister, Margaret Swartslander. He is now reunited with his wife, Betty who passed away in 2016. Dick was a devoted husband, father, brother and son who cared deeply about his family. He cherished his friends, especially those he's been close to for decades and whom he considered part of the family. He was an active member of the community, attending St. Paul's Episcopal Church where he served as part of the Community Meals program over the past several years. Growing up on a farm in Iowa, Dick knew the importance of hard work but also how to have fun and enjoyed relaxing summers with his family in Breezy Point, NY. He was adventurous, kind and will be fondly remembered for his infectious and welcoming smile and the twinkle in his eye. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Rev. Mark J. Pruitt officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation to Community Meals at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 West Market St., Akron, OH 44313.