Richard "Dick, Richie" Clark



TOGETHER AGAIN



Richard, 82, entered into the Gates of Heaven on February 19, 2019.



He was the kindest, sweetest, most loving man ever. He was born June 24,1936 in Gainesville, Ga. To Frank and Dessie (Wilson) Clark. Richard was proud of being a Marine. He had worked at Bob's Hamburg, Akron Fire Department, Akron Postal Service, and at the Akron Aeros with his good friend, Tina Wallace.



He is survived by his sister-in-law, Norma Clark; nephew, Mark Clark; nieces, Annie Morris, Connnie Lantz, and their families; children, Anita Smith and Kathi Allen and their families. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; niece, Carol; brother, Dennis; sister, Vera; the Love of his life, "Billie B" Bramlett and daughter Tomie Hubbard.



A special thank you to Anjenette Lowden for her kindness, comfort and support.



A visitation will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.



Military Services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273 on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .