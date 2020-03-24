Home

Richard Connolly


1944 - 2020
Richard Connolly Obituary
Richard "Dick" Connolly, 76, was born March 10, 1944 and died March 20, 2020 at his home. Preceded in death by his father, Homer; mother, Rose; son, Bill; brothers, Cliff and Jim; sisters, Charlotte and Ila Mae; grandsons, Brian and Christopher and granddaughter, Marie; he is survived by his "old lady", Sandra of 48 years; brothers, Bob and Gus; sister, Sandy; daughters, Robin (Adam) Connolly and Cherie (Bret) Connolly; sons, Marc (Jessie) Jarvis and Randy (Remica) Bradley; and grandchildren Tristan, Tiffany, Raelynn, Skylar, Raven, Patience, Alivia and Dean. No services will be held at this time, however a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass in celebration of Dicky. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
