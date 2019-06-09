Richard "Dickie" Coughlin



Richard "Dickie" Coughlin, age 86, of Firestone Park in Akron, Ohio, joined the heavenly choir of angels. He was born on March 5, 1933 in Akron to parents Jim and Mary Coughlin and was a life long resident. He passed away at home on June 7, 2019.



He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 59 years, the were married on April 30, 1960; children, Frances Saffles and Joseph (Denise) Coughlin; grandchildren, Samantha Saffles, Jonathon (Cheryl) Saffles, Dusty Saffles, and Katie Coughlin; great-grandchildren, Elliot, Tony, Frankie, Eliana, Draven, and Dontae; nieces and nephews Tom "Boo" (Sandy) Kolonair, Susie (Dave) Russo, Mickey (Ronnie) Decker, Pat (Nancy) Lastocy, Dave and wife Lastocy, Kathy DiMascio, Margaret "Peggy" Kolonair, Dennis (Joan) Kolonair, Mike Coughlin, and Jim (Mary) Coughlin; sister-in-law, Rosie Pudoka; nephews, Dean (Lori) Pudoka, Darren Pudoka, Dennis (Kim) Pudoka; sister-in-law, Joan Willenborg, and many other nieces and nephews.



Close friends, Barbara and Bob Carroll, Sandy Young, Rocky and Andrea Shurmun, Jennifer and Locke McIntosh, Joy Hyre, Joy and Ron, Paula Whitacre, Bev Armour, Joe Horan, Hugh and Pat Durkin, Pat McGough, Beth, Margie and Kenny Drinen.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mary Coughlin, sisters and brothers, Catherine (Bert) Lastocy, Jim (Norma) Coughlin, Mary (Tom) Kolonair, Helen (Johnny Cummings, Peggy (Dick) Bruchschlogl, Mer Lastocy, Danny Kolonair, Sharon Wilson, Jeff Lastocy; brothers-in-law, David Pudoka, Michelle and Pam Coughlin and Danny Hrabak.



Dickie was a lifelong member of St Paul Catholic Church. He retired from Firestone Tire & Rubber Co after 30 years and Nabisco Cookie Co. for 15 years. He enjoyed watching baseball games on TV with his son, Joe and his dog, Miss Scottie Alberta, feeding and watching the birds and squirrels. He will be reunited with his many dogs, cats, and parrots that passed.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the Funeral Mass immediately following at 11 a.m. at St Paul's Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301, Rev. Ralph Thomas, officiating. Entombment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences maybe be shared at www.rosehillbp.com