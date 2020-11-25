1/1
Richard D. Tenan
1951 - 2020
Richard D. Tenan, age 69, passed away on November 2, 2020. Born on May 5, 1951 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Willian N. and Wilma L. (Freeze) Tenan, he was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio. His passions in life were traveling with his wife Pam, HAM radio enthusiast (WA8TSI - SK), civil war reenactments, but the greatest of these was his position as a founding member of MAPS Air Museum. He was preceded by his brother, William N. Tenan Jr. and father-in-law, Richard Frieling. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Pamella M. (Frieling) Tenan; mother-in-law, Mildred Frieling; stepdaughter, Jacquelin Burke and her husband, Robert; along with their daughters, Flannery and Addison; many other extended family members and friends. A celebration of life and remembrance will take place at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
