Richard "Dick" Worthing, 77, of Kent passed away on July 1, 2020. Dick was born in Castalia to Warner and Esther Worthing on March 25, 1943. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Margaretta High School. He received his Bachelor's of Science Degree from Kent State University. He then completed his Master's and Doctoral work at Michigan State University. He served as Assistant Director of the Conservatory of Music at Baldwin Wallace College for three years before coming to Kent State University in 1971. He taught music theory, analysis and orchestration and served as the coordinator of Kent/Blossom Summer Music Festival. In 1979 he became Assistant Dean of The College of Fine and Professional Arts, retiring as Dean Emeritus of that college. He was instrumental in bringing the Miami String Quartet into residency in The Hugh A. Glauser School of Music. His service to the university was recognized in the conferral of The President's Medal in 2004. He was a well respected teacher and mentor to countless students and colleagues. Dick served on the Board of Directors of University Development Group, Inc., was a trustee of the Greater Akron Musical Association, a founding member of the Akron Area Arts Alliance and sat on the Akron Symphony Orchestra Board. He was recognized as a National Patron of Delta Omicron International Music Fraternity and was a member of the Society of Pi Kappa Lambda. His compositions are published by Ludwig Music Company. In addition to being an accomplished pianist and accompanist for his wife and daughters he enjoyed creating beautiful furniture and keepsakes, and a loving home for his family. Richard is survived by Michelle, his loving wife of 56 years. He was most proud of his daughters, Christine (Richard) Janicki of Tinley Park, IL, and Karyn (Randy Wilkinson) Worthing of Rockville, MD.; his granddaughter, Xochitl Atienza of Rockville and her brother, the late Xavier Atienza. He was also a bonus grandpa to Logan, Wesley, Penny and Brady Janicki of Tinley Park and Alexandra and Samatha Lord-Wilkinson of Rockville. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Nan Worthing of Athens, Ohio and niece, Susan Worthing of Richmond, CA. He was preceded in death by his brother Barry Worthing. Graveside services were held at Standing Rock Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Richard D. Worthing Scholarship Fund at Kent/Blossom or The Xavier Atienza Dance Scholarship at Kent State at the Kent State University Foundation, P.O. Box 5190, Kent, Ohio 44240, 330-672-2222, indicating which scholarship on your check's memo line; or XaLights, an organization making night lights for children in need of comfort and care. XaLights was organized in memory of Dick's grandson Xavier. Donations can be sent to XaLights, Inc. ,7949 Capricorn Terrace, Rockville, MD 20855-2569. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
