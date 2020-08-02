Richard Dalzell Emmitt (101) died January 21, 2020 at Bay Lake Retirement and Assisted Living Community in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Richard was born on September 20, 1918 in Tallmadge, Ohio to Homer Ira and Lena Park Emmitt. Richard graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1936 and from Kent State University in 1941 earning a BS in Education. He later earned a Masters Degree in Education Administration. Richard married Kathryn Elizabeth Eickleberry in June 1941. They spent 68 years together until her death in 2009. Richard's teaching career was interrupted with the starting of WWII. He was inducted into the Army in June 1942 and served with the 2nd Battalion, 318th Infantry Regiment until the end of the war. After the war he taught and was a principal in the Akron Public Schools until his retirement. During retirement Richard enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and entertaining family and friends. After Katy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's he learned to quilt and took care of her until her death. He enjoyed giving the quilts to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. While living in Tallmadge Richard was very active in the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, serving as the superintendent of Sunday school, member of the board of trustees, deacon, and church moderator. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn and older brother, James Franklin Emmitt. Left to cherish his memory are children, William (Ann) Emmitt of Tallmadge, OH, David (Gail) Emmitt of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and Mary (Walter) North of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Michael (Teri) Emmitt, Kristin (Charles) Lally, Amanda (Matthew) Ball, Sarah North (Gustavo Landgrebe), Rebecca Emmitt, and Timothy Emmitt, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the family is planning to have a celebration of life in the summer of 2021. Memorial donations may be made to Warriors Journey Home, c/o John Schluep, P.O. Box 67121, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44222.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store