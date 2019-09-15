|
Richard "Buzzy" Davis Richard "Buzzy" Davis, 95, passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2019. Born in Richfield, Buzzy was a lifetime resident. He was a custodian at Revere High School and known for his friendly smile and informal counseling to anyone who needed an understanding ear. He was awarded Richfield citizen of the year in 2002 for his many services throughout the community. He had been a Master Mason and a loyal member of the Masonic fraternity for 70 years. Buzzy was most proud of his World War II military service. He served as a B-24 tail gunner and flew 35 bombing missions over Germany. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy. He is survived by his two sons, Daniel Morgan and James. He was loved and will be missed by many. By any measure that really counts, his was a life well lived. Services will be held 10 a.m. TUESDAY at Richfield United Church of Christ, 4340 W. Streetsboro Rd., Richfield 44286, with Rev. John D. King officiating. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., MONDAY, from 4 to 7 p.m. with memory sharing at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Richfield United Church of Christ. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019