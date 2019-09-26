|
Richard Dean Frank Richard Dean Frank passed away September 19, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born to Harold and Lucerne Frank in Akron, Ohio on July 21, 1933. He lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He graduated from Hower Vocational High School and The University of Akron. After playing semi-pro baseball he went on to work for many years as a Systems Analyst, programing computers for the City of Akron, Children's Hospital, Alsides, Lawsons, and many other companies. Always humble, Richard was never one to brag about his own significant accolades and successes. He worked hard and loved his family. He loved to tell jokes or share a funny story. Many times there was "fun" sarcasm with those closest to him. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He was a lifelong member of SPEBSQSA. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob; his sister, Agnus; and his son, Mark; Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary (Bender) Frank; sister, Betty Blizzard; son, Michael (Christine); daughter, Sheila (Ed) Frankonis; grandchildren, Brittany (Paul), Chelsie (Patrick), Corey (Laurie) and Ed; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way. Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home (3633 Darrow Rd, Stow) where a memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. There will be a private military burial on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Pastors Mike Ward and Bill Nicewarner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019