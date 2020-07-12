Richard Price, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 10, 2020 after a 20 year battle with heart disease. Richard was born to Kathryn and Fredric Price in Columbus, Ohio on April 17, 1949. He graduated from Whetstone High School in 1967. He moved to Akron to start his career in 1973. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah; daughter, Heather (Michael) Fritz; grandchildren, Frank and Faith Fitzgibbons and Zayne Fritz. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Price and step-daughter, Kacy Fitzgibbons. A special thank you to Pastor Mark O'Donnell and wife, Sheri with Community Baptist Temple and a whole long list of people who touched his heart. Richard was by far the ultimate Beatles fan which he passed down to his daughter, Heather and will continue to be passed down to his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending countless hours picking weeds, planting flowers and could rescue ANY house plant. We cannot see him, but we can only imagine him healthy, happy, wearing jean shorts, white tube socks, and of course his red converse shoes. In lieu of flower please make donations payable to Community Baptist Temple in honor of Richard Price. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Community Baptist Temple, 1435 Kelly Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a message for Richard's family, please visit www.Newcomer Akron.com
