Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
Richard Diefendorf


1955 - 2019
Richard Diefendorf Obituary
Richard "Rick" Diefendorf, age 63, passed away peacefully October 31st, 2019 after a long battle with a multitude of health issues. Rick was born on November 7th, 1955 in Akron, Ohio. He was a respected auto mechanic that developed strong customer relationships thru his honest demeanor. He was also a true mentor to several mechanics still working in the area. Rick lived a selfless life that truly put the needs of others over his own. He was a natural 'builder' and 'fixer' with anything that was mechanical. His failing health the last few years took away the ability to finally build something for himself. Rick was available to all with just a phone call and his help in our lives will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Diefendorf and Dorothy Wiley and brother-in-law, Mike Cappadona. Rick is survived by his wife, Madelyn, of 43 years; son, Christopher (Beth) Diefendorf of Akron; daughters, Lee-Ann (Steven) Brinley of Akron, and Michelle (Raymond) Bochert of Florida; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alison, Cole, Danny, Danielle, Brooke and Emma; sister, Cherie Cappadona; brother, Kenneth "Kenny" (Denise) Diefendorf; step-mother, Marlene Diefendorf; special extended family, Todd (Julie) Romine and their sons, Tyler and Trent. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rick's name to Portage Lakes Career Center, 4401 Shirver Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5th from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 a.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St, Akron, OH 44333. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
