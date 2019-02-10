Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Richard E. Day TOGETHER AGAIN

Richard E. Day, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Richard was a 53 year member of A.A.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine S. Day. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Steven) Steinmeyer, and Cheryl (John) Minosion; sons, Christopher Day and Timothy Day; as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street.) Military rites will be performed 2 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
