Richard E. "Dick" Harkness of Hudson, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 93. Dick was born on September 26, 1926 in Decatur, Illinois to Clifford and Elsie (nee Davis) Harkness. Dick earned his undergraduate degree from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1950 and then proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War, earning the Navy Expert Rifle Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal with 2 Stars, and the National Defense Service Medal. After leaving the Navy, Dick earned his PhD in Engineering from the Catholic University in 1969. Dick worked at several firms as a professional engineer before opening his own business where he served his clients into his 80's. Dick was also the former President of the Hudson Baseball Association and helped set up the Hudson Girls Softball League. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Lynette (nee McKitrick) Harkness, his three children Richard (Connie) Harkness, Jr., Patricia (Paul) Yamshon, and Thomas (Joan) Harkness; seven grand-children and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Clifford Harkness. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Dick's memory to the Stow Presbyterian Church, 4150 Fishcreek Rd, Stow, OH 44224. Friends will be received Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 from 10-11 AM at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main Street, Hudson, Ohio where a Service will follow at 11 AM. Burial will occur privately at Markillie Cemetery in Hudson. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019