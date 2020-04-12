|
|
Richard E. Holle, 79, of Silver Lake, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. Dick was born on July 7, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of Elmer and Elsie (Herbst) Holle. Upon graduating from Amherst High School, Dick went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Math & Physics from Heidelberg University, Tiffin, Ohio. He retired from GenCorp. (formerly General Tire) as a Senior Research Physicist, where he worked for 34 years. After his retirement, he worked at Bill's Home and Garden Center. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Donna K. Brinks. He will be sadly missed by his High School Sweetheart and loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Holle; daughters, Melisa (Graham) Towerton, Kimberly (Robert) Miller, and Diane Kuhlke; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Rebekah), Olivia, Lily, Caleb, Michaela, and Angelina Towerton, Joseph, Brian, Jack and Ian Miller, Nicholas, Alex and Owen Kuhlke and great grandchildren, David Towerton and Lila Miller and many extended family members and friends. Dick and Sharon lived in Cuyahoga Falls for 30 years before moving to Silver Lake. He was an active member of Bethany United Church of Christ, serving on many committees, and serving on the church council for many years. He was also a long time member of the Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest Committee and the Cuyahoga Falls Jaycees. He loved his sports teams, the Indians, Cavs, Ohio State and always the Browns. On many a Sunday afternoon he was in front of the TV yelling "Go Browns." He was a devoted Papa to his 13 grandchildren. He never really knew a stranger. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him had a true friend. He loved playing big ball softball, basketball and golf with his friends, always followed by a visit to the River City for some beers and oakies. Special thanks to the staff of Mulberry Gardens Memory Care and Clearpath Hospice for their loving care over the years. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Dick's life at a later date at Bethany United Church of Christ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020