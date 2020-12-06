Richard Earl (Dick) Lash passed away on November 28, 2020 in Barberton, Ohio. He was a couple days shy of his 79th birthday. Dick was born on November 30, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, just one week prior to the United States entry into World War II. He was born to an engineer and homemaker, J. Don Lash and Marian Lucille Lea. He married Anne Ruth Fogarty on December 19, 1959 in Angola, Indiana. The couple had four children. On January 2, 1987, he married Gloria Jean (Brindo) Kyle. Gloria unexpectedly passed away four months ago. After high school, Dick worked as a draftsman with the American Gas Association. He then worked in the electrical supply business. He started with Frankelite in the warehouse and then moved to sales. He also worked for APEX, Cam Norton, Rexel USA. In 1980 he began a fulfilling nineteen-year career with Wolff Bros. Supply, Inc., where he worked in sales and as a branch manager. Dick's favorite social event in recent years was gathering on Tuesday evenings with Gloria and their stock investing group friends for wings and beer. He had a passion for technology and golf, spending many years in computer clubs and golf leagues. Dick was also skilled at mechanics, enjoyed playing the piano, cards, and board games. He passed his enjoyment of these activities on to his friends and family. He is survived by two sons, Jim (Martha) Lash, Dan (Linda) Lash; two daughters, Laura (Joey) Kennedy, Trish (Dave) Whitelaw; two stepsons, Matt Kyle (David George) and Andrew Kyle; fifteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren; one sister, Peg (Steve) Hornyak and one brother, Don (Jean) Lash. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; his parents, James Donald and Marian Lucille (nee Lea) Lash; one half-brother, Jon Arvine Lash; one stepdaughter, Joy Tammy, and one great-grandson Daniel Aaron Garside. Dick's legacy continues through his large posterity. A memorial service will be arranged by the family when COVID risks are more manageable. Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org/Patients-and-Caregivers/Giving-Back/Make-a-Gift
in memory of Dick Lash. Their service and compassion through Dick's final months brought him and his family much comfort. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com