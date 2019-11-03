|
Richard Earl McClellan, a lifelong Mogadore resident, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Akron. McClellan, 88, was born July 18, 1931, in Mogadore to Earl and Eileen (O'Brien) McClellan. On April 9, 1952, hours before shipping out for Army boot camp, he married Carol Elizabeth White, who died in 2005. McClellan spent a year on the front line during the Korean War before returning home to start a family. He worked on the railroad and built blimps at the Goodyear Airdock before starting his career as a mail carrier in Mogadore. He could fix almost anything, but repairing clocks was his favorite hobby. He also collected clocks and was a longtime member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. He enjoyed driving around the countryside, collecting antiques and going to auctions, yard sales and flea markets. McClellan is survived by a son, Lee McClellan, and his wife, Robin; a daughter, Gere Goble, and her husband, Steve; and a daughter-in-law, Rae, whose husband, Tom McClellan, died in 2018. He has five grandchildren, Justin, Nathan, Marissa, Brandon and Rowan; and a great-grandson, Ethan. He also leaves a special friend, Delores Mendenhall. In addition to his parents, wife and son, McClellan was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Wayne and Gene. Calling hours will be 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road. The funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Ellet Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Art Bomb Brigade. Online condolences may be sent to www.NewcomerFamily.com. (NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 330-784-3334)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019