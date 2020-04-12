Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Nickerson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Nickerson Obituary
WADSWORTH -- Richard E. "Dick" Nickerson, 88, of Wadsworth passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born February 11, 1932 in Elmgrove, WV to the late Harry and Helen Nickerson. He was a member of the Barberton Church of God was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Ohio Bell after 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and traveling. Dick is survived by his wife, Janie Jessel; daughters, Shawn (Paul) Randall and family and Renee Pless and family. A service celebrating Dick's life will be held at a future date when the our country's current health crisis is over. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -