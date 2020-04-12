|
|
WADSWORTH -- Richard E. "Dick" Nickerson, 88, of Wadsworth passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born February 11, 1932 in Elmgrove, WV to the late Harry and Helen Nickerson. He was a member of the Barberton Church of God was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Ohio Bell after 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and traveling. Dick is survived by his wife, Janie Jessel; daughters, Shawn (Paul) Randall and family and Renee Pless and family. A service celebrating Dick's life will be held at a future date when the our country's current health crisis is over. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020