Richard E. Nickerson
1932 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- Richard E. "Dick" Nickerson, 88, of Wadsworth, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born February 11, 1932 in Elmgrove, WV to the late Harry and Helen Nickerson. He was a member of the Barberton Church of God, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Ohio Bell after 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and traveling. Dick is survived by his wife, Janie Jessel; and daughters, Shawn (Paul) Randall and family and Renee Pless and family. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad St., Wadsworth, OH, 44281. Inurnment with Military Honors will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please gather at the cemetery information building at 9:45 a.m. Facial covers will be required at the cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
