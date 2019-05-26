Richard E. Rho, Sr.



Richard E. Rho, Sr., 85, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born in Norwood, Mass. on August 30, 1933 and lived much of his early life in Jeannette, PA before moving to the Akron area in 1958.



He earned a B.S. degree in pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh in 1957 and had a 48-year career as a registered pharmacist. He served as president of the Summit County Pharmaceutical Association, The Akron Area Society of Hospital Pharmacists, and in various roles of The Ohio Pharmacists Association. He was also a past president of the Copley Kiwanis Club.



Richard's hobbies included golf, fishing, and gardening. As a life-long learner he completed The Ohio State University Extension's Master Gardener Program and enjoyed serving as a volunteer throughout Summit County.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Corrine, and is survived by his children, Barbara Rho of San Diego, Calif., Richard Rho, Jr. (Debbie) of Cuyahoga Falls, Steven Rho of Akron; grandchildren, Sam and Maren Rho; as well as dear friend, Marge Caudill.



Calling hours will be held on THURSDAY, May 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. There will be a memorial service at the funeral home on FRIDAY, May 31, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. A private burial for the family will follow at Copley Cemetery.



If desired, donations can be made to .



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary