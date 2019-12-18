|
Richard E. Rockich, 84, went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2019. Born in Akron, Richard grew up in Barberton where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Rockich. In 2000, Richard retired from URS Engineering Company with over 35 years of service to continue spending quality time with his wife and grandchildren. Along with all Cleveland sports, Richard loved golfing and shared this pastime with many friends. Eccentric and outgoing, he never knew a stranger and will always be remembered as the playful, fun-loving, and warmhearted patriarch of the Rockich family. Richard's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and residents of Sarah Care in Stow and Mulberry Gardens Memory Care in Munroe Falls, where Richard received outstanding care in his later years. After moving to Tallmadge, Richard became a member of Our Lady of Victory Church where he attended regular masses with his wife, Patricia. Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Cammel and Christina (Scott) Fenn all of Tallmadge; sons, Rick Rockich of Cleveland, David Rockich of North Canton, and Kevin (Anna) Rockich of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Ali (Don), Abbey (Steve), Ricky (Marci), Joe, Randie (Andy), Nikki (Tom), Brianna (Devin), Lindsay, Tyler (Joanna), Corey, Natalie, Andrew, Deven, Eve, Josh, Chris, Kaitlyn, Nick, Anna Elise, and Jacob; brothers, Samuel Rockich of Wadsworth and Edward Rockich of Green. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to , 70 W. Streetsboro, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019