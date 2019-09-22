|
|
Richard Edison Watring Richard passed away at age 76 peacefully 9/17/2019 at Hickory Ridge Nursing Home. Born in Akron on 2/23/1943, he was preceded in death by his wife, Velma; parents, Luther and Marjorie; sisters, Pamela Lee, Marilyn Dunkler; and brother, Ronald. Richard is survived by sisters. Dorothy Schaffer, Flora (Denny) Sabbagh, Ruth (Jeff) Uhall; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Richard, a Vietnam War Veteran, enjoyed his friends at Hickory Ridge. Leaving behind special friend "Bon Bon". He also enjoyed M&M's which he shared with his many lady friends. He hated getting a hair cut or cutting his beard but looked forward to every smoke break and was always quick with the jokes. His happy personality will be missed. A special thank you to the kind nurses in the "600 Block" which took good care of him. Also special thanks to Leslie Kepple for being such a dependable, caring and thoughtful guardian of Richard the last five years. Per Richard's request he will be cremated with burial at the Western Reserve Military Cemetery to be announced later.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019