1/1
Richard Edward McGraw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Edward McGraw, 86, passed away August 27, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1934 in Ramsey, West Virginia to Ruby (nee Cottrell) and Emory McGraw. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force, and went on to retire from the University of Akron School of Communications as Administrator/Adjunct Professor with thirty years service. He was instrumental in upgrading the student run WZIP Radio Station to a first class, professional status. Earlier employment included Goodyear Aircraft as a riveter, Edison Voicewriter technician; B.F. Goodrich in the Acoustics Laboratory; Engineer at WCUE Radio where he designed and built equipment for the transmitter site on Quick Road that (as of 2015) is still being used. Richard loved his family and was proud to be a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader while his sons were growing up. He was also inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame, served as a volunteer and member at MAPS (museum for Military Aviation Preservation Society), and was an active and long-time member of the Williard United Church of Christ. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mildred "Millie" McGraw; daughter, Cheryl McGraw, and brother Gene McGraw. He is survived by his sons, David (Debbie), and Jeffrey McGraw; grandson, Zachary McGraw; extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or to the American Cancer Fund at www.americancancerfund.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved