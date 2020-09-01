Richard Edward McGraw, 86, passed away August 27, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1934 in Ramsey, West Virginia to Ruby (nee Cottrell) and Emory McGraw. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force, and went on to retire from the University of Akron School of Communications as Administrator/Adjunct Professor with thirty years service. He was instrumental in upgrading the student run WZIP Radio Station to a first class, professional status. Earlier employment included Goodyear Aircraft as a riveter, Edison Voicewriter technician; B.F. Goodrich in the Acoustics Laboratory; Engineer at WCUE Radio where he designed and built equipment for the transmitter site on Quick Road that (as of 2015) is still being used. Richard loved his family and was proud to be a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader while his sons were growing up. He was also inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame, served as a volunteer and member at MAPS (museum for Military Aviation Preservation Society), and was an active and long-time member of the Williard United Church of Christ. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mildred "Millie" McGraw; daughter, Cheryl McGraw, and brother Gene McGraw. He is survived by his sons, David (Debbie), and Jeffrey McGraw; grandson, Zachary McGraw; extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
