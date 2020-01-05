|
fan. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Elora Mary Hartman and his mother Mary Lou Hartman. Rick is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandra; children Denver, Katie and Angus, his father Richard (Deanna) Hartman and half sister Bonnie DeBonis. Chapel service with Military Honors will be conducted 2pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please meet at the information center at 1:45pm Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020