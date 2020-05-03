Richard Eugene Weber, 84, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. He was the youngest of 8 children born to Maurice and Virginia Weber and was raised in a warm, fun and loving family. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in Ohio. He then enlisted in the Navy for 2 years where he received an accommodation for excellence. He was the owner of Dick Weber Realty and served as the President for the Akron Area Board of Realtors in 1985. As a small business owner himself, Dick never missed an opportunity to verbally commend or write to business leaders to recognize when he encountered great service and employees. Dick and Helen moved to The Villages, FL. full-time, in 2005, where he continued his love/hate relationship with the game of golf. Possibly the original inventor of elbow grease, Dick was known for his work ethic, sense of humor and patriotism; however, above all else, he lived for and loved his family and friends. Richard would go out of his way to find a way to strike up a conversation with anyone within shouting distance and find a way to steer conversation toward his favorite subject, his children and grandchildren. No one was more joyful of his family. His happiest moments were spent telling jokes, debating politics, and reminiscing with those he loved. Richard was a loyal friend, father, husband, brother and son. No doubt, he has quickly made the rounds on his arrival in heaven and is updating the angels on how proud he is of his family. He will be greatly missed by all. He and his wife, Helen, had 3 children: Melissa (Andy) Johnson, Chris (Tian) Weber and Eric (Doreen) Weber. Together they watched the family grow to 8 grandchildren: Critt Johnson, Cole Johnson, Gracie Johnson, Olivia Weber, Christian Weber, Zachary Weber, Nathan Weber and Jacob Weber. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Jane Myers, Charles "Bud" Weber, Patricia Ainsworth, Tom Weber and Janet Zimmerman. He is survived by his wife, his children and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Sidell; brother, Ed Weber; sister-in-laws, Jonni Fisher and Mary Ann Arney; as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life is planned for the Weber family in Seattle in June. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Wounded Warriors Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.