GLENDALE, CALIF -- Richard F. Hrubovcak, 73, passed away May 2, 2019. Rich was born in Akron and was a former Barberton resident. He lived most of his life in California and retired from Union Pacific Railroad as the Union President. He was an Army Veteran and a Purple Heart Recipient, having served during Vietnam.



Preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Mary and brother-in-law, Robby Robinson. He is survived by his brothers, George (Linda) of Barberton and Tom (Jenny) of Las Vegas; sisters, Marlene Robinson of Akron and Carol (Tom) Duggan of Tujuga, Calif.; numerous nieces and nephews and longtime girlfriend, Kerri Atwood.



Richard's Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .