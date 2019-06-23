Richard F. Marsh



Richard F. Marsh died peacefully on June 18, 2019 in his home from complications of ALS. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Brei Marsh. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1931, Dick was the son of Richard Marsh and Dorothy Eilersen, first-generation Americans who grew up in Brooklyn when the streets were still unpaved dirt.



Dick graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in history. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Fort Amador in Panama. After an honorable discharge, he relocated to Connecticut, where he began working at Bridgeport Brass. Soon, he met his wife and they married six months later on New Year's Eve. This way, they knew they would always have a party to attend.



In five years, Dick and Dottie had four children who miss their father: Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer (David Kelly), Charles Marsh (Jennifer Gault Marsh), Laura Marsh, M.D., and Philip Marsh (Jana Poches Marsh). His family moved every few years as Dick moved up the management ranks of Bridgeport Brass, Anaconda Aluminum, Alsco, and Atlantic Richfield. After corporate life, he established his own metals trading company in Northeast Ohio.



As an avid golfer, Dick was a member of Firestone, Dataw Island, and Portage Country Clubs. At Portage, he served on the Board of Directors and as President. He was grateful for his many lasting friendships at these clubs, especially his buddies at Portage Country Club.



Dick's community involvement included service on the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood (Louisville, KY), Ohio Ballet, United Way, Oriana House, and Summit County Children's Services Board. In keeping with his interest in historical matters, Dick was a lifelong news junkie and listener and supporter of Public Broadcasting. This included service on the board of WKSU.



Dick characterized his life as an "arc of prosperity." Starting with his European ancestors who immigrated to the U.S. with nothing through his eventual retirement in Akron, Ohio, the arc continued with the successes of his much-loved grandchildren: Anna Brei Stormer (Zachary Satterley), Nicholas Stormer (Janet Clough Stormer), Elizabeth Britton Marsh, Ellen Gault Marsh, Margaret Emilia Davis, Theodore Paul Davis, Charles Richard Marsh, and great granddaughter, Daphne.



Dick looked forward to events with family. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Bietsch and her husband Fritz Bietsch; sister-in-law Marilyn Holland; nieces, Lynn Hess, Allison Clarke and Emily Bietsch; and nephews, Karl and Alan Bietsch.



The family is grateful for the support and compassionate care provided by the ALS Clinic at the Louis Stokes Veterans Administration Medical Center in Cleveland, OH, Community Caregivers, and The Cleveland Clinic Hospice. Per his request, Dick's body was cremated and there will be no service. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Planned Parenthood, 444 West Exchange St., Akron OH. 44302 or WKSU, 1613 E. Summit St., Kent, OH 44242. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary