|
|
Richard F. Muha Richard F. Muha, 83, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at VNS Hospice Care Center. Richard was born May 19, 1936 to Otto and Marion (Ondesko) Muha in Johnstown, Pa. and had been an area resident most of his life. He was employed by Thompson Electric as an Electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 306. He was also a member of the Sportsman's Club and the Jednota Branch 553. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting, but mostly looked forward to spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Richard is survived by his beloved wife, of 60 years, Mary (Menich); children, Michael Muha, Richard (Catherine) Muha and Kelly (James) Cianciola; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kyle, Richard, Mary, Jack and Jimmy Muha and Jimmy, Vincent and Nicholas Cianciola; and sister-in-law, Rosemarie Muha. He was preceded in death by his brother, Otto Muha. We are especially grateful to Richard's nieces Debbie, Barbie and Mary for their loving care and support of their uncle. Family and friends will gather at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akron Children's Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308-1062.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019