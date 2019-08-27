Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales
4019 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Muha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Muha


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard F. Muha Obituary
Richard F. Muha Richard F. Muha, 83, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at VNS Hospice Care Center. Richard was born May 19, 1936 to Otto and Marion (Ondesko) Muha in Johnstown, Pa. and had been an area resident most of his life. He was employed by Thompson Electric as an Electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 306. He was also a member of the Sportsman's Club and the Jednota Branch 553. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting, but mostly looked forward to spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Richard is survived by his beloved wife, of 60 years, Mary (Menich); children, Michael Muha, Richard (Catherine) Muha and Kelly (James) Cianciola; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kyle, Richard, Mary, Jack and Jimmy Muha and Jimmy, Vincent and Nicholas Cianciola; and sister-in-law, Rosemarie Muha. He was preceded in death by his brother, Otto Muha. We are especially grateful to Richard's nieces Debbie, Barbie and Mary for their loving care and support of their uncle. Family and friends will gather at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akron Children's Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308-1062.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now