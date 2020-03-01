Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
Richard F. Sanders

Richard F. Sanders Obituary
Richard (Dick) F. Sanders, age 90, of Copley, Ohio, passed away on February 25, 2020 in Copley, Ohio at Concordia. Richard was born in Independence, Kansas to the late Ernest and Pearle Sanders on December 13, 1929. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Richard graduated from the University of Kansas, with a chemical engineering degree. He married Dorothee Saiben on May 4, 1957. Richard retired from PPG Industries, which allowed him and his wife to travel the world. Richard adored his extended family and together he and Dottie hosted many parties and celebrations throughout the years for friends and family. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothee; brother-in-law, Clinton Clark; sister-in-law, Rosemae Clark; and niece, Jane (Trinket) Clark; he is survived by brother-in-law, Gustav Saiben; sister-in-law, Ann Saiben. He is also survived by three nephews, Mark (Patricia) Saiben, Gregory (Debra) Saiben, Clinton (Peggy) Saiben; niece, Wendy (Jody) Jennings and nephew, Nick Clark and his daughter, Charlotte Allegra. He will also be greatly missed by his many great nieces and nephews and their families. The family of Richard would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Arlene Stinson for the many years of love and care provided to Dorothee and Dick. Our gratitude extended also to the staff of Concordia and Crossroads. Arrangements for celebration of Richard Sander's life will be with immediate family determined at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
