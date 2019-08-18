|
Richard Fick Jr. WADSWORTH -- Richard Fick Jr., born April 12th, 1952, went home to the Lord on August 15th 2019. He was beloved husband to Barbara J. Fick for 44 years; loving father to Justin Fick and Jennifer Bignotti; and amazing papa to Noah, Jake and Cailyn. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Catherine and Richard Fick Sr. He was a long time resident of Wadsworth Ohio and member of Sacred Heart Church. Dick loved his family more than anything and lived life with love and care for others always. He always put everyone else first and never complained. He was the best husband, father, papa and friend ever. Dick spent many years working for Graves Lumber and enjoyed traveling, being with his family and grandchildren, spending time with his friends at the Moose Lodge, and taking car rides with his wife. He will forever be in our hearts and our sorrow is tempered with the joy he is reunited with his family. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 20th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a small service immediately following at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Private family interment will be Wednesday morning at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn, Ohio at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019