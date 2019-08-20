|
Richard Fick Jr. WADSWORTH -- Richard Fick Jr., born April 12th, 1952, went home to the Lord on August 15th 2019. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 20th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a small service immediately following at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Private family interment will be Wednesday morning at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn, Ohio at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019