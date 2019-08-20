Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Service
Following Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Fick Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Fick Jr. Obituary
Richard Fick Jr. WADSWORTH -- Richard Fick Jr., born April 12th, 1952, went home to the Lord on August 15th 2019. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 20th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a small service immediately following at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Private family interment will be Wednesday morning at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn, Ohio at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now