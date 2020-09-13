1/1
Richard G. Sponsler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard G. "Dick" Sponsler WADSWORTH -- Richard G. "Dick" Sponsler, 90, of Wadsworth passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born April 14, 1930 in Everett, PA to the late Ellis and Rhoda Sponsler. Mr. Sponsler was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, a veteran of the United States Air Force, was a member of Wadsworth American Legion Post #170, Wadsworth Eagles Aerie #2117 and was a life member of both the Wadsworth Hunt Club and the NRA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jannis; sister, Judy Sherman and brother, Kenny Sponsler. Dick is survived by his sons, Jeff (Diane) Sponsler, Scot (Katrina Defazio) Sponsler and Rich (Donna) Sponsler all of Wadsworth; there are 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; his sister, Debbie Hixon and former daughter-in-law, Trudy Sponsler also surviving. It was Dick's request to be cremated and to have private Military Honors for his family. Hilliard-Rospert ((330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and best of neighbors. Sincere condolences.
The Thompson family
Doris Thompson
Neighbor
September 13, 2020

John clark
Family
September 13, 2020
Thinking of you all during this sad time and praying your hearts soon will be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Hugs and love!
Beth
Family
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved