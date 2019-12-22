|
SILVER LAKE -- Richard H. Jacoby, 84, passed away December 20, after a short illness. Born August 5, 1935 in Mapleton, IA to the late Leila and Homer Jacoby. Dick served in the U.S. Army and was a Professor Emeritus at Kent State University. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sapper Jacoby; his children, Kim and Scott (Cindi) Jacoby; step-children, Mary, Frank (Debbie), Mike, and John Sapper; 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor William Bonczewski on Friday, December 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church, 507 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333 where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dick's memory to Our Lady of the Cedars Church or to St. Jude Research Hospital by visiting . (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
