Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Jolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Jolly Obituary
Richard H.

Jolly, Sr.

Richard H. Jolly, Sr., 77, of Akron went home to be with the Lord July 18, 2019. A life resident of the area he was born August 23, 1941 to the late James and Rosamond (Christman) Jolly.

He was a member of the Kenmore Seniors and the Kenmore Historical Society. During his working days he had several jobs including A & P Grocery, Babcock & Wilcox, Co-op Grocery, Firestone Tire & Rubber and Akron Public Schools where he retired as a custodian.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lillian (Ward) Jolly; son, Richard (Megan) Jolly, Jr. of Newton Falls; daughters, Shelley Jolly of Akron and Barbara (Curtis) Barnes of Doylestown; grandchildren, Jaron, Jacob and Kaden Barnes, Devin Jolly; great-grandchildren, Mailey-Cacheton Barnes; sister, Sandra Jolly; brother, James (Angelica) Jolly, Jr. and sister-in-law, Debra (Michael) Segin.

Cremation has taken place and private family inurnment will be held at a later time.

For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made in Richard's name to the Kenmore Historical Society, P.O. Box 3707 Akron, Ohio 44314. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jolly family. Messages and memories of Richard can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now