Richard H. Jolly, Sr., 77, of Akron went home to be with the Lord July 18, 2019. A life resident of the area he was born August 23, 1941 to the late James and Rosamond (Christman) Jolly.



He was a member of the Kenmore Seniors and the Kenmore Historical Society. During his working days he had several jobs including A & P Grocery, Babcock & Wilcox, Co-op Grocery, Firestone Tire & Rubber and Akron Public Schools where he retired as a custodian.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Lillian (Ward) Jolly; son, Richard (Megan) Jolly, Jr. of Newton Falls; daughters, Shelley Jolly of Akron and Barbara (Curtis) Barnes of Doylestown; grandchildren, Jaron, Jacob and Kaden Barnes, Devin Jolly; great-grandchildren, Mailey-Cacheton Barnes; sister, Sandra Jolly; brother, James (Angelica) Jolly, Jr. and sister-in-law, Debra (Michael) Segin.



Cremation has taken place and private family inurnment will be held at a later time.



For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made in Richard's name to the Kenmore Historical Society, P.O. Box 3707 Akron, Ohio 44314.