SPRINGFIELD TWP. -- Richard H. "Dick" Lohr, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019.



Born in Barberton, he was an Akron area resident most of his life. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Dick was a member of Springfield Fellowship Church, a Volunteer Auxiliary of the Springfield Twp. Police Department (VASP), and a member of DAARA and the NRA. Dick enjoyed all aspects of flying, was an avid race car enthusiast, and especially enjoyed doing these activities with his wife and sons. He contributed many hours of his time serving his community in many capacities. Dick was an awesome and exciting husband and a loving father.



Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Emma; and brother,



Donald, Dick is survived by his loving wife, Linda; sons, Michael (Shirley) and Edward (Kelley); all of his Springfield Fellowship Church family; his friends at the Springfield Fire and Police Departments; and many other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2 p.m., and continue until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Springfield Fellowship Church, 830 Ewart Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor John Burton officiating. Memorials may be made to his church or the Volunteer Auxiliary of the Springfield Twp. Police (VASP).



"Go soar with the



eagles, Babe!"



