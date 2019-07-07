Richard



Harrison Tipton



Richard Harrison Tipton, age 67, of Wilmington, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



He was born in Akron, Ohio on September 1, 1951 the son of Erbie Roger Tipton and Catherine Matilda Davis Tipton.



Richard was a 1969 graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School, attended the University of Akron, and served his country with honor and distinction in the United States Navy for five years. Richard worked in Field Services in the Crane Industry.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Erbie and Catherine Tipton. He is survived by his sisters, Judy Ransweiler (Al) of Newtown, Pa., Janice Moss of Los Angeles, Calif., and Mary Nixon (Ken) of Exeter, UK; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Rick enjoyed his friends, family and the beach. He lived each day to the fullest, exactly the way he wanted, and made no apologies for doing so.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. In recognition of Richards honorable and faithful service to his country the United States Navy Honor Guard will render Military Honors.



Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com



Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019