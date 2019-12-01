Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
1947 - 2019
Richard Hartley Obituary
Richard T. "Tom" Hartley, 72, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after a long illness. He was born to parents, Harold and Ruth Hartley on June 25, 1947 in Akron. Tom enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his family and friends, and he was an amazing grandfather. He stated he did the best he could, and he was proud to serve his country. Preceding him in death are his parents; grandparents; brothers, Bobby Hartley and Stanley Myers. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Laura, of 30 years; sons, Mike (Joanne) Hartley, Eric (Stacey) Hartley; and daughter, Tina Hartley; step-daughter, Melissa (Neal) Benner; seven grandchildren; sisters, Sandy Hamad and Michelle Stanley; step-brother, Gary Myers and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warriors Journey Home, P.O. Box 67121 Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44222 https://warriorsjourneyhome.org/ Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. with a funeral service at 4 p.m. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
