Richard Holderbaum Obituary
Richard Holderbaum "Dick"

Richard "Dick" Holderbaum, 80, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born June 1, 1938 in Barberton, Ohio. He was the third of ten children born to the late Paul and Marie Holderbaum.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Michael; grandson, Jeremy; and sister, Joanne.

He was truly "one of a kind", genuine and ambitious. He was loyal and generous, especially to his family. Dick had a strong faith, and was passionate about his work. He was quite frank, and full of humor. We think he sang everyday.

He truly was an exceptional man, who was loved and respected by many. Dick was a devout Catholic, and a member of St. Augustine Church, in Barberton. He had his own business for over 45 years, R. L. Holderbaum Construction Co. He was a true craftsman who built countless additions to homes, poured concrete, built garages, and driveways. He always said confidently, "there is very little I can't do".

He had endless hobbies, collected old trains and restored trucks. Dick loved sports, especially the Cavs and the Browns. He loved fairs, car shows and was very proud to be a Republican.

Dick was a meticulous gardener/landscaper. He spent countless hours in his yard, and it was simply beautiful.

Together with Nancy, they hosted endless parties, picnics, clam bakes, pig roasts, and everybody came to the annual Christmas party, his favorite time of the year. They were simply the best.

Dick leaves behind his lifelong companion whom he was devoted to for 30 years, Nancy Jenkins; his daughters, Laura (Fred) Prager, Julie Holderbaum and Jennifer Holderbaum (Chris Moore); his brothers, Ray (Barb), Tom (Jan), Leroy (Pam), Larry (Jan), Brent (Michele); his sisters, Pat (Rich) Studenic, Carol Meredith, Eileen Holderbaum (Lonna Carel); grandchildren, Jacob (Elosia), Jessica (DJ); great-grandchildren, Ava, Carter and Luna.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Pleasant View Nursing Home for their excellent care of Dick.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m.

Condolences and memories can be shared with Dick's family at the funeral home website.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
