|
|
Richard Howard Ellison, 77, of Silver Lake, passed away January 26, 2020. He was born in Ft. Wayne, IN on January 21, 1943. He married Nancy Hammond in 1961. He attended college at Wittenberg, where he met Nancy, Indiana University and later graduated from the University of Akron. He worked for BF Goodrich in Ft. Wayne and then transferred to the Akron headquarters and moved to Silver Lake in 1969. Later he worked at the University of Akron, and then owned a Sanford Rose employment agency. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and his parents, Paul and Julia Ellison. He is survived by his son, Richard Jr. (Wendy) and their children, Carolyn, Benjamin and Michael Ellison; brother, Robert (Sally) and their daughter, Heidi Koeneman and her son, Ethan; sister, Julie and Nancy Ellison; brother-in-law, David Hammond (Bernadette), their sons, Timothy and Matthew Hammond and daughter, Stephane (Jay) Henderson and son, Jackson. Private family services will be held. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow, FALLS Chapel).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020