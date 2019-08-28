|
|
|
Richard J. Bloniarz Richard J. Bloniarz, 75, passed away August 6, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio where he resided his entire life. Richard attended St. Mary's High School, where he played football, winning a state championship his senior year. After graduating he entered the workforce building tires for Goodyear. On April 23, 1965 Richard enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He earned the Good Conduct medal, Sharpshooter Badge and honorable discharge on June 29, 1970. After 30 years of employment, he retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Richard was always active with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping at Cook's Forest, poker, euchre, chess, golf and was Akron's most avid Ohio State Buckeyes football fan. He was generous and never unwilling to help anyone. Richard was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard F. Bloniarz, mother, Juanita A. Bloniarz and brother, Bernard F. Bloniarz II. He is survived by sons, Eric (Jennie) and Todd (Christy); grandchildren, Brooke, Skylar, Carley and Chad, twin brother Robert, brother Dave and sister Marilyn (Pat), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to the staff at Cleveland Clinic Akron General 4200 Unit (especially Nicole, Jordin, Katie and Jessie) and Harbor Light Hospice; their care was exceptional and compassionate. Calling hour will be from 11 to 12 p.m. and Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hennessy Funeral Home, 522 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44310. Following the Memorial Service, family and friends will celebrate Richard's life at a dinner reception at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312. []
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019