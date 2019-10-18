|
|
Richard J. Day, 89, passed away October 15, 2019 in Wadsworth, Ohio with his daughter by his side after a decade long and hard fight with Alzheimer's disease. Richard was born August 8, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA where he spent most of his life working hard and caring for his family. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Richard loved God, he loved his country and he loved his family. Richard will be fondly remembered for his kind and gentle soul, devotion to family, great cooking and wonderfully witty sense of humor. Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte, and son Richard Alan Day. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Day and many relatives and friends. On behalf of Richard, his daughter would like to express her sincere gratitude to the staff of Altercare Wadsworth and Absolute Hospice for the excellent care that they provided to Richard in his final stage of life. Pastor Dale Turner will officiate funeral services at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 19th, Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad Street, Wadsworth, OH 44281. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to : https://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_donate.asp cirielloandcarrfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019