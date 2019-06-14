|
|
|
Richard J.
"Dick" Lindy
Richard J. "Dick" Lindy, 77, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away June 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Lindy (nee Barkman); son, Daniel (Tina) Lindy; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew and Nathaniel Lindy; brother, Ronald (Sandy) Lindy of Cambridge, OH, and many extended family members and friends. Full obituary and service details to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 14, 2019
