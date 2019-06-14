Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lindy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Dick" Lindy

Obituary Flowers

Richard J. "Dick" Lindy Obituary
Richard J.

"Dick" Lindy

Richard J. "Dick" Lindy, 77, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away June 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Lindy (nee Barkman); son, Daniel (Tina) Lindy; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew and Nathaniel Lindy; brother, Ronald (Sandy) Lindy of Cambridge, OH, and many extended family members and friends. Full obituary and service details to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.