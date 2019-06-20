Richard "Dick" J. Lindy



Richard "Dick" J. Lindy, 77, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away June 12, 2019. Dick was born on August 23, 1941 in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Pauline and Archie Lindy. Dick was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, class of 1960 and following that, attended Hower Trade School, earning a Tool & Die Certification. He was previously employed at Cook Manufacturing, Massey Ferguson, Alsides, Goodyear Aerospace/ABS Braking Systems, and retired from Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems in 2006. In his youth, Dick competed nationally in Control-line speed model airplane competitions with his father, setting many national and world records. He and his father continued a love for speed and racing through outboard hydroplanes in the 1980s. Dick was an avid hunter and fisherman, who also enjoyed searching the fields of Holmes County, Ohio for Indian artifacts and arrowheads. Anyone who knew him appreciated his attention to detail and meticulous nature when it came to anything with an engine. Dick spent most of his weekends in Holmes County, forming friendships with many in the Amish community.



In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Lindy. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Lindy (nee Barkman); son, Daniel (Tina) Lindy; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew and Nathaniel Lindy; brother, Ronald (Sandy) Lindy of Cambridge, OH; and many extended family members and friends.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 230 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where the memorial service will take place immediately following at 4 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cuyahoga Falls High School Instrumental Music Patrons at IMP c/o CFHS, 2300 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To share a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary