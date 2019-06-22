Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
First Christian Church
230 Stow Ave.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
First Christian Church
230 Stow Ave.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lindy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Lindy


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard J. Lindy Obituary
Richard "Dick" J. Lindy

Richard J. "Dick" Lindy, 77, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away June 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Lindy (nee Barkman); son, Daniel (Tina) Lindy; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew and Nathaniel Lindy; brother, Ronald (Sandy) Lindy of Cambridge, OH; and many extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 230 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where the memorial service will take place immediately following at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cuyahoga Falls High School Instrumental Music Patrons at IMP c/o CFHS, 2300 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.

To share a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now