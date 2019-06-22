|
Richard "Dick" J. Lindy
Richard J. "Dick" Lindy, 77, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away June 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Lindy (nee Barkman); son, Daniel (Tina) Lindy; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew and Nathaniel Lindy; brother, Ronald (Sandy) Lindy of Cambridge, OH; and many extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 230 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where the memorial service will take place immediately following at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cuyahoga Falls High School Instrumental Music Patrons at IMP c/o CFHS, 2300 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 22, 2019