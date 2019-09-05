|
Richard J. "Dick" Pitts Richard J. "Dick" Pitts, 89, of Tallmadge, Ohio passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family and loved ones. Dick graduated from Akron St. Vincent in 1949, where he excelled in all sports earning him an All State Honor in football. He went on to attend Kent State University on a football scholarship. Dick taught and coached at Akron St. Vincent. He then started Pitts Tire and along with his wife, Marie they built a tire business. In 1971 he purchased Green Hills Golf Course and ran it for 48 years. He loved sports, playing pinochle and spending quality time with friends and family. Dick also loved animals and he reminded us of St. Francis of Assisi. Dick never met a person he didn't like. He spoke well of everyone. His faith in The Lord was the priority in his life. Dick would always say we are here for one reason and that was to get upstairs while pointing his finger to His Heavenly Father. His life's work left a legacy of integrity, wisdom, honesty, dedication and an abiding faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by son, Richard J. Pitts; daughter, Patricia Pitts and brother, Jim Pitts. Dick is survived by his devoted wife, Marie of 67 years; daughters, Susan Pitts and Deborah Pitts of Cuyahoga Falls; sisters, Karen (Larry) Best of Columbus and Ann (Jerry) Chetock of Oregon, and his beloved grandchildren. Visitation will be 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church on Friday with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Victory Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019