Richard J. Warman
STOW - Richard J. Warman, 82, went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter, Beth; granddaughter, Kendra, parents, and siblings; he is survived by his children, Jim (Moe) Warman, Jennifer (Dwight) Husk and Melanie Warman. His grandchildren, Shane Husk, Jessica (John) Small, Brandon (Ally) Warman, Tyler (Eliza) Tesny, Jay Piggford, and three great-grandsons. Keith and Barb Oliver are also family. Richard lived life well sharing his wisdom and caring spirit with everyone. He loved his walking sticks and his alkaline water. Richard coached Little League and softball for a church youth league influencing many young people's lives during this time. He was a member of Stow Alliance Church. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends may call Saturday, August 29th from noon until 1:30 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at Stow Alliance Church, 4460 Stow Road, Stow, OH 44224. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family c/o the funeral home. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Stow Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
