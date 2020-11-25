1/1
Richard James Clark IV
Richard James Clark IV, born November 8, 1988, passed away November 21, 2020. Ricky attended Rocky Point High School in New York before graduating from Green High School in Green, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Lucille Clark and Steven Halasz and uncle, John Halasz. Ricky will be dearly missed by his daughter, Lilie R. Clark and her mother, Bobbi (Corrick) Clark; parents, Richard J. and Kathleen H. Clark; sisters, Laura Clark and Anne (Dana) Pettigrew; grandmother, Betty Halasz; aunts and uncles, Kevin and Linda Clark, Timothy Clark, Catherine and Chuck Queen, Steve and Lynne Halasz, David and Sue Halasz, Tom Halasz, and Kevin Halasz; niece, Anastasia Smith; nephew, William Smith Jr.; many cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd. in Green, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society at www.SummitHumane.org or 7996 Darrow Rd. #30, Twinsburg, OH 44087 888-588-8436. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
