Richard Jeff Simmons "Dick" Age 92 of Sarasota passed away Apr 25 2020 at Hospice in Arcadia, Fla. He was born in Akron, Oh, on May 22nd 1927 in a house on Sherman St. that his Great-Great-Grandfather built. He was the 2nd son of Jeff Simmons and Dorothea Runge Simmons. Dick was a World War ll Veteran, serving in the Merchant Marines, He retired from Goodyear T & R Co.(machine design) with 45 yrs service. Built the lst ARF 11 tire. He was an avid athlete. Played basketball and baseball on the Goodyear 'Ritter All Star" Team. Rode his horse in Rodeo's, raced outboard boats, designing and building the Spider boat that held a national record for many years. Loved working on Cars restored two Corvettes. Dick and Doris wintered in Sarasota 13 yrs moving full time in 2002. Preceded in death by parents; daughter, Vicki Jean Nicholson; brother, Paul Simmons. Survived by his wife of 74 yrs., Doris Jean Simmons; son, Richard Jeff Simmons Jr. Grandchildren: Jeffery (Michelle), Gary, and Patricia Jean "Tricia"; Great-Grandchildren: Crystal, Sarah, Aaron, Marissa, Vycki-Jean., and Damien. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Burial at a later date in Akron Ohio. Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory of Sarasota Fl has been entrusted with care.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
