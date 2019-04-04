|
Richard John Bartek
Richard John Bartek, 68, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.
He is a lifelong resident of Akron. Rick taught industrial arts for the Nordonia Hills Schools. In later years he worked as a vocational evaluator for Edwin Shaw Hospital and Ackerman Vocational Services.
Rick was a loving devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed music and spending time with family.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Julia Bartek; Rich is survived by his wife, Mary Susan; son, Stephen (Tara); special brother and sister-in-law, Dennis Bartek and JoAnn Garver; sister in-law and brother-in-law, Claudia and David Burdge; nieces, Wendy (Trevor) Bartek Nelson, Karla (Paul) Wilkinson; nephews, David (Simone) Burdge and Russ Midcap; grandchildren, Madison, Cameron, Evan and Owen Bartek and Kaylee Rager.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 12 p.m. at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St., Akron, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019