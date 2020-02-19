|
|
Richard John Bennage Sr., age 81, passed away February 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Dwight and Irene Bennage. Rick was raised in the Green area and remained a lifelong Akron resident. During his early years, Rick was employed by Seiberling Rubber and later as a truck driver. He was an avid motorcyclist, visiting 48 states during road trips with his wife and friends. In his day, Rick was a Dragway 42 racer and a loyal NASCAR fan. He enjoyed family gatherings, fast cars, caring for his cats and took pride in planting things and watching them grow. Preceded in death by his beloved parents; brother, Raymond; step- children, Bruce and Brenda Kramer. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Norma (nee: Siegrist) Bennage; sisters, Janet Luta, Marilyn Bennage, and Patricia Bennage; sister-in-law, Grace Bennage; sons, Richard Bennage and Robert (Annetta) Bennage; daughters, Donna (Jim) Shimp and Christina (Wayne) Bennage; step- children, Jim (Jodi) Kramer and Mark (Sue) Kramer; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces. Funeral Services will be held, at 12:00 noon on FRIDAY, February 21, 2020 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at East Liberty Cemetery, Green.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020